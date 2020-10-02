SA model Boitumelo Rametsi partners with Savage X Fenty
Local plus-size model Boitumelo Rametsi has joined forces with Savage Fenty as the brand’s official South African partner.
Taking to Instagram, Rametsi shared the good news through a series of images and a video with her 16.3K followers.
She first posted two images wearing Savage Fenty lingerie with the caption: “Just did some work for @badgalriri with @savagexfenty as an official #SavageXpartner and I can’t wait to drop the mind-blowing craft by my savage team who’s tagged and credited below over the next week. Pj: Savage Fenty x Spotted Beauty. Ph @brandonbarnardphotography. Model Boitumelo Rametsi. CD @bglam_sa & @karabouw_r. Wardrobe @savagexfenty. MU @swirlstylist. Set Design @karabouw_r.”
Just did some work for @badgalriri with @savagexfenty as an official #SavageXpartner and I can’t wait to drop the mind blowing craft by my savage team who’s tagged and credited below over the next week 🚨 • • Pj: Savage Fenty x Spotted Beauty Ph @brandonbarnardphotography Model Boitumelo Rametsi CD @bglam_sa & @karabouw_r Wardrobe @savagexfenty MU @swirlstylist Set Design @karabouw_r • • • #SavageXIRL #SavageXambassodor #Savage #lingerie #vitiligo #spottedbeauty #iniurskinwewin #blackgirlsrock #vitiligobeauty #fentyskinstart
For this shoot, she unapologetically showed off the stretch marks on her belly, which is something that aligns with Rihanna’s brand since the singer supports the body positivity movement.
Sorry|Not|Sorry #SavageXPartner #SavageXIRL • • Just did my first drop for @badgalriri in @savagexfenty • • • • Pj: Savage Fenty x SpottedBeauty Ph @brandonbarnardphotography Model Boitumelo Rametsi CD @bglam_sa & @karabouw_r Wardrobe @savagexfenty MU @swirlstylist Set Design @karabouw_r • • • #SorryNotSorry #SavageXambassodor #Savage #lingerie #vitiligo #spottedbeauty #inourskinwewin #blackgirlsrock #vitiligobeauty #fentyskinstartrs #bodygoals #skingoals #melanin #vitiligo #vitiligobeauty #bodylove #bodypositive #thenewsexy #softserve #stretchmarks #icequeen
Rihanna is hosting another Savage x Fenty fashion show. Broadcasting on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, the Savage x Fenty Volume 2 show will feature top models Bella Hadid, Paloma Elsaesser, Cara Delevingne as well as Soo Joo.
At the show, Riri is also expected to launch the highly anticipated Savage x Fenty for men. Featuring Christian Combs, son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, this collection will include men’s boxers, boxer briefs, and trunks, as well as a smoking jacket and satin pant styled with monogram print.