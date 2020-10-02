SA model Boitumelo Rametsi partners with Savage X Fenty

Local plus-size model Boitumelo Rametsi has joined forces with Savage Fenty as the brand’s official South African partner.

Taking to Instagram, Rametsi shared the good news through a series of images and a video with her 16.3K followers.

She first posted two images wearing Savage Fenty lingerie with the caption: “Just did some work for @badgalriri with @savagexfenty as an official #SavageXpartner and I can’t wait to drop the mind-blowing craft by my savage team who’s tagged and credited below over the next week. Pj: Savage Fenty x Spotted Beauty. Ph @brandonbarnardphotography. Model Boitumelo Rametsi. CD @bglam_sa & @karabouw_r. Wardrobe @savagexfenty. MU @swirlstylist. Set Design @karabouw_r.”

For this shoot, she unapologetically showed off the stretch marks on her belly, which is something that aligns with Rihanna’s brand since the singer supports the body positivity movement.