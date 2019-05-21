South African photographer Kristin-Lee Moolman took Mzansi to the pages of New York Times Style Magazine this week with her dazzling photo shoot of Rihanna's new Fenty collection for Louis Vuitton.

With the Fenty clothing campaign, Rihanna became the first black woman to head a luxury brand for LVMH, as well as the first to grace the cover of The New York Times Style Magazine's first digital copy.





This is not the first time the Joburg photographer has made international waves. Her work has been shown across the African continent, Asia and the US.





Lee-Moolman’s photographs have been included in magazines such as GQ Vogue Australia, Dazed & Confused, Vice and Grazia UK. She has also shot campaigns for American Apparel, Samsung, Triumph, as well as the 2016 lookbook for Edun.













Rihanna,who hasn’t released new music in a while to focus on her Fenty brand told The NY Times Style Magazine that having been in the fashion world first as a person who wears it, and then as a buyer, she had to put in all the work and be hands-on because she wanted to be respected as a designer.





“I’ve been slowly evolving throughout the fashion world. First wearing it, buying it, being recognised for my style and then collaborating with brands. I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license. I’m very hands-on, so I wanted to take it slowly and gain respect as a designer. I already had a relationship with them after the Versailles campaign13 and the make-up line, so they extended the offer to me and it was a no-brainer because LVMH is a machine. Bernard Arnault was so enthusiastic, he trusted me and my vision,” said Riri.









The businesswoman also hinted that her clothing line will accommodate larger sized women since she has also joined the curvy women brigade.





“I’m thick and curvy right now, and so if I can’t wear my own stuff then, I mean, that’s not gonna work, right? And my size is not the biggest size. It’s actually closer to the smallest size we have,” she added.



