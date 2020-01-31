SA power couple to judge Sun Met Fashion Show









Precious the Planner and her husband Sifiso Mazibuko. Picture supplied This year’s highly anticipated Sun Met Fashion Show is just a few hours away and guests are gearing up to bring their fashion A-game to the red carpet. This year’s show promises unprecedented elegance and jaw-dropping jewels, especially given the partnership between the Sun Met and American Swiss. The much anticipated fashion show will include judges, SA power couple and friends of the American Swiss brand, Precious the Planner (Precious Thamaga-Mazibuko) and her husband Sifiso Mazibuko. SA power couple to judge the Sun Met Fashion Show. Picture supplied With the Mazibukos sitting on the judging panel this year, here’s what they’re most excited for on the big day. What fashion and jewellery trends are you expecting to see on this year’s red carpet? It’s always exciting to see how everyone translates the theme for the Sun Met, which is African Luxury: Visionaries.

Individuality must stand out because it’s such a creative process coming up with an outfit for an event like this. We think people are going to go big. We are expecting very bold jewellery aligned to 2020’s international runway trends and I am excited to see what American Swiss will be bringing to the red carpet.

What are your top fashion tips?

Take the opportunity to play, experiment and express your individuality, but also keep it comfortable! Be bold. This is your chance to go all out.

Precious: From a fashion show perspective, why is it imperative that clothes and jewels work together to bring a look to life?

I think it’s about keeping it elegant and making sure that nothing competes. All the aspects of your look need to complement each other. Certain elements from the outset need to stand out. For example, if I want to show a bit of neckline, make sure it’s not too busy by concentrating on other elements of the outfit.

What will you be looking for as a judge?

As soon as the fashion show starts, it’s about listening to the audience to see how people react. For us, we’re looking for something that really stands out, that is bold and screams proudly African. Obviously, luxury is such a big thing currently, so we want to see how guests translate this. We want something that’s creative but still luxurious.

The Sun Met sets the tone for what’s to come in fashion and beyond it. It’s a space to play and take things to the next level. Some people go all out; others keep it safe and timeless.

Precious: What are you most excited about for American Swiss’s new My Swiss collection?

I am excited to see their new collection come to life. They’re really listening to what people want and are tapping into the millennial and Gen z audience, which is crucial for the digital world we’re in. You must speak to the generations that are living in that space; you must entice them. This collection does that. Innovation and sustainability are at its core. It’s new and different, with organic design and man-made materials. That makes it a modern brand, for right now.

Can you give us a glimpse into what will you be wearing?

Our outfits are almost midnight blue – we’re going very luxury. My dress is a bit of a surprise, but I can reveal I’m going for a ballgown, off-the-shoulder, African-royal look! Sifiso is elegant and refined and will be suited up. His look will be pared down with a rose gold and black diamond brooch, lapel, time piece and bracelet. American Swiss is styling us, and they know our style so we’re expecting something sparkly and beautiful! We know it’s going to show stopping and made with the fine cut Cubic Zirconia’s from the new My Swiss collection.



Headlining the fashion narrative of the Sun Met is Palesa Mokubung, alongside Masa Mara and Imprint ZA.

With these designers having dressed the likes of Bonang Matheba, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and the reigning Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier; the Sun Met 2020 is positioned to dictate fashion trends for the season.