Sabyasachi's Couture Show 2022 honours the timeless elegance of nonchalant glamour

Sabyasachi was the first Indian designer to showcase his couture collection on social media, years before the pandemic. The designer continues to do so each time he releases a new line of clothing, accessories or jewellery, avoiding a physical showcase at any fashion event in the country.

This season, North Calcutta's crumbling grand mansions, Venetian chandeliers, and tarnished silverware played muse and backdrop for the designer's couture showing launched on the 14th of the month. The collection and the showcase featured an intense integrity beneath the patina of age bit in design and style. Strong, sophisticated and self-assured. A brooding silver, dusty gold, and withering grey hand-dyed colour palette. Layering silk, wool, velvet, and tulle creates a textured depth. Handcrafted old-world zardozi, printed vintage florals, and artisanal embroidery add drama.

Sabyasachi's Couture 2022 honours the timeless elegance of nonchalant glamour. “The glamour of Calcutta. I can’t put a finger on it... it’s almost sexual and slightly dark. It comes from the very private chambers of the mind,” says the designer. “Fading sunlight through dusty chandeliers - the old palaces of Calcutta are mesmerising. Smoky colours with glints of gold and silver that carry the veneer of the timeless.

“The old homes of North Calcutta might be decrepit and crumbling. But as you walk through its narrow and overcrowded alleyways, they stand with an inherent dignity through their battle with time. “Maybe it’s the sobriety of experience or the wisdom of the ages - but they remain silently imposing and mysteriously beautiful.” Here’s a look at what the designer presented:

