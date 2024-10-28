SAFTAs18 Red Carpet: Dazzling fashion moments from Mzansi's biggest stars

The fashion moments from the 18th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs18) main show red carpet are still the talk of the town. Rightfully so, as Mzansi screen stars went all out for the big night. South African screen royalty treated the red carpet with the respect it deserves and put in the time and effort needed to look amazing for a big event. It was a pleasure to see and hear that people were wearing local designers.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the big night “Skeem Saam” actor Clement Maosa wore a white suit with black embellishments by King Wiz, a young designer from Limpopo. Maosa’s look was clean and fitted him like a glove and he accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses.

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Clement Maosa wore a white suit with black embellishments by King Wiz. Picture: Supplied “1802: Love Defies Time” actress Noni Mafani wore a gown by Otiz Seflo that had her shining bright like a diamond. The pixie cut hairstyle gave the look an edge and allowed the focus to be on the details of the dress. ‘1802: Love Defies Time’ actress Noni Mafani wore a gown by Otiz Seflo. Picture: Supplied “Happiness Is” actress Renate Stuurman wore a bold red Tomi Rikhotso which had a shoulder detail that added flair to the outfit. ‘Happiness Is’ actress Renate Stuurman wore a bold red Tomi Rikhotso. Picture: Supplied “The Wife” Zikhona Sodlaka slayed the red carpet in a creative number by Amkelo Jiyane which was a bespoke black short dress that had red and white beads. Sodlaka’s look was smart casual but still fitting for a red carpet event.

‘The Wife’ Zikhona Sodlaka slayed the red carpet in a creative number by Amkelo Jiyane. Picture: Supplied Media personality Dineo Ranaka, for her red carpet return, wore a black number by Lindani Styling. This dress looked as though it had been made on Ranaka’s body, talk about a well-fitting dress, loud but subtle. Media personality Dineo Ranaka for her red carpet return wore a black number by Lindani Styling. Picture: Supplied Actor Melusi Mbele and his wife Andiswa looked like a real match in heaven with their matching outfits by Ntu by Suitability. Actor Melusi Mbele and his wife Andiswa looked like a real match in heaven with their matching outfits by Ntu by Suitability. Picture: Supplied Lunathi Mampofu took the theme “back to basics” and applied it to her outfit in her yellow and blue Chappies outfit by Imprint. She got playful with her hairstyle and added rollers, adding an edge to the look.

Lunathi Mampofu took the theme ‘back to basics’ and applied it to her outfit in her yellow and blue Chappies outfit by Imprint. Picture: Supplied “Entangled” actress Phuti Khomo went with an old money-inspired look with a figure-hugging outfit by Masango by Siphosihle. The gloves added the perfect touch to the outfit and the blonde pixie cut was a hit, along with her perfect accessory, her husband Dumisani Mahlangu. ‘Entangled’ actress Phuti Khomo went with an old money-inspired look with a figure-hugging outfit by Masango by Siphosihle. Picture: Supplied While we love these actors, their outfits not so much “The River” actress Tinah Mnumzana who was nominated for her first SAFTA wore a very busy purple number which had a bit too much going on from the sleeves and lines going in different directions. The silver fox hair with the hint of purple did, however, make the outfit pop.

‘The River’ actress Tina Mnumzana who was nominated for her first SAFTA wore a very busy purple number. Picture: Supplied “The Real Housewives of Pretoria” Mel Viljoen opted to wear a bunch of high-end fashion labels; Alexander Wang, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, but the outfit was nowhere red carpet chic. Your man Peet did a better job with his Gucci suit than your Alexander Wang dress. Let’s support local designers who are talented. ‘The Real Housewives of Pretoria’ Mel Viljoen opted to wear a bunch of high-end fashion labels; Alexander Wang, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Picture: Supplied “1802: Love Defies Time” actress Sikelelwa Vuyeleni wore a dress by Sous Studio. Stylish dress but it aged the actress and lacked the ooze of screen star glamour. ‘1802: Love Defies Time’ actress Sikelelwa Vuyeleni wore a dress by Sous Studio. Picture: Supplied “The River” actor Lunga Mofokeng wore a suit by Otiz Seflo, while the jacket had a creative cut it did look like it needed to be loosened a few centimetres.

‘The River’ actor Lunga Mofokeng wore a suit by Otiz Seflo. Picture: Supplied “Gqeberha: The Empire” star Bongile Mantsai, who was nominated for a SAFTA, wore a red velvet suit that had a black unnecessary detail that looked very misplaced. ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ star Bongile Mantsai who was nominated for a SAFTA wore a red velvet suit. Picture: Supplied Model and actress Refilwe Modiselle’s red carpet look by House of Agrie Couture was too much. It was an almost ball gown look that showed off her beautiful legs. Model and actress Refilwe Modiselle’s red carpet look by House of Agrie Couture. Picture: Supplied Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza, who was nominated for his first SAFTA, wore a black silk number, with a bow that was just a silky mess.