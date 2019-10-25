Gert-Johan Coetzee proved once again why he’s one of the best global designers to ever come from South Africa.

On Thursday night, he unveiled the GJC Autumn Winter 2020 collection at South Africa Fashion Week (SAFW) in Sandton City Roof Top where the likes of Somizi Mhlongo and husband, Lerato Kganyago, The Naked Dj and Sarah Langa were front-rowing.

But first, Erre did an installation of her AW20 collection where cultural ambassador, Kwena Baloyi took centre stage in a black see-through tent dress with faux leather peplum layer on the chest, and a black towel as a doek.

What then followed was Gert’s exciting, dramatic, and colourful collection.

In his collection of GJC catsuits, pleats, multi layered skirts, see through pants and stylish jackets, orange against black and purple were the dominating colours.

Kwena Baloyi in an Erre showstopper. Picture: Eunice Driver





There was a young GJC afterparty just before the Danielle Frylinck, Research Unity, Reign, and Judith Atelier showcase.

Danielle Frylinck showcased flowered coats, square wooden bags and bangles, scotish suits, pinstripe pants, knife pleats, and some wide leg cropped pants.

Research Unit brought a practical demonstration of streetwear, mixing pleats with water boots, stylish sweaters,and admirable accessories, including lavish bags.

The Judith Atelier wrap-around shirtdress. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi.





Using sustainable materials, design duo, Sipho Mbutho and Ben Nozo made it Reign with their well coordinated range of stylish shweshwe, trendy tunics and bright pinafores.

Judith Atelier kept it classy with a sophisticated collection of modern modesty. The range included fine all-in-one pieces, bold blazers and faux fur coats, shirt dresses- with blue and yellow on contrast.

Reign Stylish skirt made of sustainable materials. Picture: Eunice Driver.





SAFW continues in Friday night and the showcasing designers are Lunar, De Mil, Amanda Laird Cherry, and Keys. Tickets are available at computicket and at the venue. visit www.safashionweek.co.za for more information.