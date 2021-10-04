SAFW returns to the Mall of Africa this season

South African Fashion Week (SAFW) is back at Mall Of Africa this October for the Autumn/Winter 2022 collections. This season, 29 designers will unveil their collections at the fashion week from October 28-30, followed by the SAFW Trade Show in the Crystal Court at the Mall of Africa.

Some of the new designers who will be showcasing include the six finalists of the Scouting Menswear Competition. They are Marquin Sampson, Refuse Clothing Brand, Saint Vuyo, Umsweko, Vanklan and Boyde. The trade show will exhibit 40 designers of men’s and womenswear as well as accessories ranging from footwear and handbags to costume jewellery and millinery from October 31 - November 1. View this post on Instagram A post shared by South African Fashion Week (@safashionweek) And then, from December 3-5, designers will showcase their work at the SAFW Pop Up Shop, where fashionistas can purchase exclusive garments and directly interact with the designers.

Lucilla Booyzen, director of SAFW, says participating designers are increasingly adopting the circular fashion system required to transition towards a more sustainable and cleaner fashion order. “This is evident throughout all the collections, be it the new seasonal ranges by established designers or the entries for our New Talent or Scouting Menswear competitions with feature principles such as waste reduction, low impact materials, longevity and recyclability as well as a greater emphasis on higher quality and timeless design,” says Booyzen. SAFW will also host a digital media conference on October 13, and on October 20, they will formally introduce the participating designers to the public.