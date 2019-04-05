Bright solid colours in orange, pink, blue and brown will be a big thing this for spring and summer this year. This was evident at the SA fashion Week (SAFW) runway last night.

The fashion week themed "The Luxury Collections" is taking place in Sandton City in Joburg until Saturday. Fashion lovers, editors, photographers and models are attending in their numbers to be the first to witness the SS19 trends from our local designers.

Erre. Picture by Eunice Driver

Erre's collection came in solid colours with pops of drama and intrinsic detailing in flowy fabrics. It's refreshing to see the brand adding rich colours in their what used to be their all black collections. Their impressive detailing is more noticeable in colour.

Erre. Picture by Eunice Driver

Gert Johan-Coetzee . Picture by Eunice Driver

For the Gert Johan-Coetzee showcase, models walked on a black and white carpet. This means monochrome is back and if you are looking for outfit inspo, there is plenty in this collection. From monochrome looks to over-the-top feathered garments, Gert Johan-Coetzee had a great mix of separates that are wearable. The diversity in the collection catered for his high-end clients and added wearable pieces that can be mixed and matched.

The detailing included playful tassels, utility belts and a quirky use of his name.

Gert Johan-Coetzee . Picture by Eunice Driver



Isabel de Villiers. Picture by Eunice Driver

Designer Isabel de Villiers talks trends and fashion

In your opinion, how does the South African market compare to the international market in terms of consumption and attitude towards trends?

South Africans are more connected than ever to global trends, thanks to technology and social media. Consumption needs to change from 'I need it now' to 'Investment' in local brands, fibers and crafts. Buying carefully and curated is something South African consumers can learn from International markets.

What are the key areas you analyze when searching for the latest trends to inspire a new collection? As our brand is not trend driven, we focus more on the colour palette and shapes of the coming season. Inspiration comes from the women we dress, the lives we live, the books we read, the people we meet and the places we visit.