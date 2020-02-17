Sarah Langa and Aqeelah Harron take over NYFW









Sarah Langa and Aqeelah Harron. Picture: India Hartford Davis. fashion and lifestyle influencers Aqeelah Harron and Sarah Langa have partnered with hair brand South Africa's TRESemmé to unpack the pivotal role hair plays in creating a runway-ready look and also showcase how women are breaking ground in this highly competitive industry.



The duo attended New York Fashion Week where the city geared up to host fashion designers, fashion enthusiasts and hairstylists from near and far as fashion trends for the Autumn/Winter season.





Captured by acclaimed female photographer India Hartford Davis, Langa and Harron took it to the streets to create magnificent looks and these are our favourites:








































































