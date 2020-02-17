Sarah Langa and Aqeelah Harron take over NYFW
With New York Fashion Week in full swing, @fashionbreed and I are making our presence count with #Tresemme in showcasing the exceptional work done by female professionals within this industry! I am in awe of the sheer hard work and dedication put into their craft! @RebeccaMinkoff really outdid herself in her collection. Have a look at the preview under the highlights section on my stories of the collection. #TresNYFW #PowerYourPresence @tresemmesa
Found some time to be a little touristy 🇺🇸🗽Seeing Brooklyn Bridge for the first time really gave me that heart-stopping, I’m-in-a-movie-pinch-me moment! 😭 #FashionBreedTravel • • • Outfit details: hat from @barederi, teddy coat from @wildrose.nino, turtleneck by @soltura.co.za, boots from @dune_london_sa
