Sarah Langa sniffs out fake LV bag faster than you can say ’stretch my rands’

When it comes to all things luxurious and aspirational, fashion influencer and blogger Sarah Langa is that girl. So when spotting a fake from the real thing, she should know a thing or two. But within a matter of hours Langa crushed a fellow Twitter user’s dreams when bluntly responding to their tweet with "the bag is fake“. The black bag is fake https://t.co/KigptEF901 — Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga) July 22, 2020 It all started when Twitter user @NomtZ1 posted a combo image of Louis Vuitton handbags with the caption: "Father stretch my Rands." Langa then promptly alerted her to the fact that the black bag on the left hand side is actually fake.

Pouncing on Langa’s response, tweeps wanted to know exactly how she sniffed out the fake bag.

Others also pointed out the glaringly-obvious mistakes.

Sarah is rightx The LV Monogram never ever gets Cropped, it has to fit in the "boarder" of the canvas. pic.twitter.com/705Is5p35L — VENDA MAN WITH SOME ⚡⚡⚡ (@SoSoDeezy) July 22, 2020

After seeing them together.. yes.. it makes sense.. the fake one actually looks terrible. Like a bad piece of work. — Tshepo Tsolo (@TsoloTshepo) July 22, 2020

One user did point out that none of them should claim to be LV experts and “deliberate misleading to suggest a bag to be fake”.

According to Luxify, there are 10 ways to distinguish between an original and a fake pre owned Louis Vuitton.

One way to check if it’s a genuine article is to look out for the LV monogram, and the embossed “Louis Vuitton Made in …” stamp.

“Feel the leather trim, it should not feel oily or slippery; it should feel dry. Also, genuine Louis Vuitton bags don’t come with trims wrapped with tissue, polyethene or soft paper,” notes the website.

“Only the fake ones have those coverings to make sure the material doesn’t erode or fade away and the stitches don’t come off."