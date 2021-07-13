SA’s finest rock the runways

The fashion industry has woken up from its Covid-19 induced slumber. In-person fashion shows are back and what better way to show that life is going back to normal (for some, anyway). Fashion week kicked off with Menswear Week 2022 at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy, where Thebe Magugu was one of the highlights. It was Magugu’s first-ever full menswear collection.

He presented a collection that was a commentary on South Africa’s current environment. He was inspired by Mandy Wiener’s book, Whistleblowers. He told Vogue: “And a lot of the politicians that are mentioned in the book often escaped being interrogated, so I thought it was very interesting to place these words in that setting so people could imagine what that might look like.” Featured on the show was South African-born model, Brian Whitby, who is taking the fashion industry by storm.