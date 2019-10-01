Sbahle Mpisane takes her power back and struts the runway in a wheelchair





At the Durban Fashion Fair which took place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on September 25-28, fitness bunny, Sbahle Mpisane took her power back when she strutted the runway for the House of St Luke show on the opening night.

Mpisane, who is still on the road to recovery was involved in a tragic car accident in the early hours of Women's Day in 2018.





She spent almost three months in hospital and post being discharged, she suffered from amnesia and is still learning to walk.





However, the fitness guru doesn't let her current state define her. She is working so hard to get her life back on track she even hits the gym.

Many have applauded the founder of House of St Luke, Mxolisi Mkhize for giving Mpisane a chance to shine.

DFF ended on September 28 with the Recognition Awards where designers and new models who did exceptionally well were rewarded for their effort.