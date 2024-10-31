Sbu September pays homage to women as Skinny Sbu Socks brand adds premium stockings to range

What started off as a simple accessory has become a symbol of African excellence, expanding into high-quality fashion with a heartfelt social mission. Sbu September, the brains behind the much loved and colourful Skinny Sbu Socks, has now ventured in a new direction, offering premium women’s stocking.

In an interview with IOL, the 33-year-old entrepreneur and founder of Africa’s leading sock brand, Skinny Sbu Socks, said he was now expanding into a women’s range, introducing premium stockings after 10 years of exclusively focusing on men’s socks and homeware. The brand launched its classic black branded premium stockings in August 2024. The game-changer in this rendition of the classic black stocking is the distinct, striking logo embellished on each pair, reintroducing classics by reinterpreting them in the “triple S” brand style, making the product instantly recognisable to customers.

September shares that his background and being raised by women inspired the transition from men’s socks to women’s stockings. “Throughout the 10 years, as someone who was raised by women—my late grandmother, my mom, my aunt, and my sister—they've been hinting for a long time that we should consider the female market,” he said. “I really wanted to have a unique offering for women. After some time working on it and thinking about it, I think we landed on this idea of a classic pair of black stockings.”

As creative director, he aims to offer women high-quality socks, maintaining the standard the brand is known for. He adds that his girlfriend, who is also his current muse, played a huge role in helping him develop this particular range. When asked about the unique innovations women can expect from the brand, he shared that while the black classic stocking has always been a staple for every woman, not every woman owns a Skinny Sbu Socks version of this classic.

Consumers will also see the brand moving into women’s corporate classic dresses, reintroducing generic products that appeal to South African women of all ages. The Tsakane-born designer founded his brand back in April 2013 and spent most of his 20s building it. Over the years, the brand expanded from socks into travel bags, home decor, and apparel.

The SSS (Skinny Sbu Socks) Big Personality travel bag and short sleeve shirt. Picture: Instagram In addition to launching women’s stockings, September is on a mission to provide one million sanitary pads to disadvantaged schoolgirls by June 2025. For each pair of Skinny Sbu branded stockings sold, a packet of sanitary pads will be donated to a girl in need.

When asked what inspired him to take on this social responsibility, he explained that the women in his life will forever inspire every move he makes. “We launched this product in August, and the response from our female customers has been resounding—it's been overwhelming and mind-blowing." “I sat by myself and thought, it almost doesn't make sense or feel right for us to keep accepting money from our female customers without involving ourselves in issues that affect women as a brand,” he said.

The impactful initiative has already launched in Gauteng, with Vulanindlela Secondary, a school in Orange Farm, being the first to receive sanitary pads from Skinny Sbu Socks. September aims to tour all nine provinces, choosing five schools in each. The next school will be in his hometown, Tsakane.