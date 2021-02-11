Scalo by Sello Modupe set to showcase at NY Fashion Week

Soweto-born fashion designer, Sello Medupe of Scalo is set to showcase at New York Fashion Week.

Medupe whose designs are underpinned by passion and creativity, is one of the top five emerging designers selected to showcase at the Emerge! Fashion Show at NYFW.

It’s part of the show’s 10th anniversary celebration, and has a format that follows a live digital experience.

Emerge! Fashion Show released a statement explaining what viewers can expect.

“The show will be hosted by Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers. Special guest presenters are fashion heavyweights, Andre Leon Talley and Fern Mallis. Leading up to the showcase, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; one of the show sponsors will be featuring one garment from the designers in each of their airports and train stations. It will be by way of creating videos of the various designs.