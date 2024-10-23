Scam or sale? Crocs R22 birthday sale leaves South Africans frustrated as stock sell out in minutes

Crocs highly-anticipated R22 birthday sale turned sour for many South Africans on Wednesday morning when the limited stock of 100 pairs sold out in less than minutes. The footwear brand launched the promotion as part of its "Croctober" 21st birthday celebrations, with the sale going live at 8am.

The excitement quickly turned to frustration as customers were left disappointed after losing out on the deal. South Africans fume as crocs R22 promotion sells out instantly. Picture: Screengrab / Crocs website Many reported that shoes disappeared from their online carts just as they were about to check out, leading to accusations that the sale was a marketing stunt. Twitter user @Mngomz_sk expressed anger, tweeting, "This was a total scam I was already checking out at 08:00:58 but there were 4 items left already, you did not and there by the time I wanted to check out my item was already sold @Crocs sies nidlalile ngathi #crocs.”

This was a total scam I was already checking out at 08:00:58 but there were 4 items left already 😹💀 you did not and there by the time I wanted to check out my item was already sold 😏 @Crocs sies nidlalile ngathi #crocs — Dlakadla (@Mngomz_sk) October 23, 2024 Similar frustrations were echoed by @SizaNosilela, who tweeted, “How can Crocs take what I added on my cart just when i was about to checkout na? I missed that R22 sale, yhu!.” How can Crocs take what I added on my cart just when i was about to checkout na? 😭 I missed that R22 sale, yhu!

— Sza (@SizaNosilela) October 23, 2024 Accusations of the sale being misleading circulated online, with user @lukhanyisobn questioning, “crocs must be honest there were never shoes ze R22 bc how did that shit, at 08:03, say "sold out"???.” crocs must be honest there were never shoes ze R22 bc how did that shit, at 08:03, say “sold out”??? — big boi kurt. (@lukhanyisobn) October 23, 2024 @18Pebbles_18, wrote, “The R22 crocs were actually never there. We were lied to, to make us crowd the space, knowing full well gore they won't sell anything to anyone. The actual sale is the one that follows.”

The R22 crocs were actually never there. We were lied to, to make us crowd the space, knowing full well gore they won’t sell anything to anyone. The actual sale is the one that follows. 😭😭 — Ma'am wa ma2K🥹💙🌸 (@18Pebbles_18) October 23, 2024 However, a few lucky customers managed to secure their purchase, with @MukhethwaMphap2 sharing proof of a successful transaction. “Managed to get 1 pair of crocs nga R22” Managed to get 1 pair of crocs nga R22 😭😭🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/OaYEAoj4hV

— Zwiafana (@MukhethwaMphap2) October 23, 2024 @QuirkySapient, wrote “Danko @Crocs” with dancing emojis and fire emojis also with proof of payment . Danko 🤝🏾💃🏽💃🏽🔥🔥🔥 @Crocs pic.twitter.com/o5fT52xDIh — Meta Mak✝️ (@QuirkySapient) October 23, 2024 Crocs had promoted the R22 sale as part of its birthday event, which includes flash sales, discounts on full-priced items, and special gifts for those spending more than R800.