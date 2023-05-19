Searches for ‘mermaidcore’ rocket 614% as ‘The Little Mermaid’ is set to hit screens

Ever since the trailer hit our screens, “The Little Mermaid” lovers of all ages nearly lost their minds when they found out that the role of Ariel was going to be played by Halle Bailey. One of the year’s most-anticipated movies has caused quite a stir on the fashion and beauty front, with all things mermaid-related trending.

The mermaid style encompasses iridescent and shimmery tones, with typical colours of pinks, purples and blues. Beach and water symbols, such as shells, coral and waves, are all popular symbols associated with ”mermaidcore”. Halle Bailey’s red carpet looks lately firmly embraces the trend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey) An analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for various terms related to mermaid style have exploded worldwide amid the upcoming release of the movie.

A new finding by fashion site Nasty Gal reveals that Pinterest searches for mermaidcore rocketed 614%, according to the analysis of Pinterest search data. Google searches for “mermaid style” have risen 736% worldwide in the past year, as well as searches for “shell bikini” and “purple bikini”, Ariel’s signature bikini styles, have risen 244% and 311% respectively, in the past month.

A spokesperson for Nasty Gal commented on the findings: “The Little Mermaid has been an iconic part of popular culture, from Ariel’s instantly recognizable outfit to the catchy soundtrack. The premiere and recently releases new clips have caused a buzz online with fans eagerly awaiting the movie, which is set to be released later this month. “As these findings show, the excitement has also transcended into the fashion space, with many fans wanting to emulate Ariel’s iconic style, indicating that purple tones, mermaid-inspired swimwear, and bright patterns are set to make a big comeback this summer.”