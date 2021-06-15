Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift was her style icon

The 28-year-old singer looked toward the 'Lover' hitmaker to navigated her sense of style during her early pop-star days after she received controversy for donning a strapless dress in her 'Love You Like a Love Song' music video.

She told Vogue: “Yeah, this was fun with me and my stepdad. We got into a little bit of an argument. It was a lot of boobs. Ah, he’s just protective. It’s fun. I was 18 years old. This was ‘Love You Like a Love Song,’ the video that we did for it, which to this day, honestly, is still one of my favorite songs.

"I thought it was my time to cross over and become a pop star, whatever that was to me then. It just was really fun. I think it was the first time I tried to be high fashion, and you can laugh at that because that’s not high fashion. To be honest, when I was younger, Taylor inspired me a lot when it comes to wardrobe and stage outfits. But you wouldn’t be - no, you’re never going to see me wear that again, no.”

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Picture: Instagram/selenagomez

One of Selena's all-time favourite outfits was the daring Versace gown she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013 because it made her feel "like a woman" for the first time.