Serena Williams' two-year-old daughter Olympia dresses her

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Serena Williams' two-year-old daughter Olympia styles her parents.

The tennis star has revealed her toddler daughter, Olympia, is a big fashionista and likes to help pick her parents' outfits.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: "She dresses me and her father. She'll set up before bed what we need to wear in the morning. And she says, 'Blue shirt, blue shirt, blue shirt.' And then she goes, 'Mama wear this or these shoes.' She always tells me to wear heels. She's currently wearing heels."





Meanwhile, Serena revealed her daughter already judges her fashion looks.





When asked if Olympia will wear anything from the line, Serena said: "Well, we got her a small version of our iconic heart. But other than that, no. They're mine. Fall back, right now. Not yet. In due time.





"I do wonder what that's going to be like when she's a little bit older. I have no idea. We'll see. I can't wait. So far, she's been wearing my heels, so I'm like, 'She's going to be in fashion!' I could've sworn today, she looked at me, and she was like, 'Gee, yeah.' I was like, 'You like what mommy's wearing today?' When I come out sometimes, she's like, 'Oohh! Ma!'"













And Serena's style icon is Jennifer Lopez.





She said: "I think right now, you can't think of style and not think of Jennifer Lopez. She's just a little bit ridiculous and beyond amazing. She's always been stylish. I mean, I can't wait to be her age because I want to look like that."





The 38-year-old tennis star has launched her S by Serena collection, which is showing during New York Fashion Week, and she is "obsessed" with it.



