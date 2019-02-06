Set a romantic, sensual, fun or sexy mood for Valentine’s Day with gorgeous lingerie.
Valentine's Day is around the corner and to feel a bit sexier, opt for sensual undergarments that will do the trick.
Aura by Bras N Things
Get ready to shine in Vamp’s Aura set. Vibrant red eyelash lace, sparkle mesh and satin finish combined with luxurious gold finishes and studded strap details make this one of the hottest pieces in the collection. Pair with matching Brazilian or V-string and suspender to complete the look.
In a sexy Aura. Picture: Supplied.
WATCH: Ackerman's celebrates bold and beautiful women through the I am Me campaign
In my feelings shaper by Thabooty's
For maximum comfort, while still keeping it sexy, the In My Feelings shaper is a must get. It cuts below the bra to keep your upper body intact.
In my feelings shaper. Picture: Instagram.
Mesh romper by Savage X Fenty
Be savage and play around in a one-piece mesh romper. Featuring side slits finished with a satin bow, v shape front, and a back keyhole detail with rose gold-tone button closure, the sexy romper also has cinched waistband for subtle definition.
Mesh romper by Savage X Fenty. Picture: savagex.com.