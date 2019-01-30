Big smiles, new socks being shown off and chants of “Sexy Socks!” rang through the assembly halls. (Supplied)

Sexy Socks is a Cape Town-based social enterprise, using business as a force for change. For every pair of cool, funky and beautiful bamboo socks that are sold, a pair of school socks is donated to a child in need.

What’s even more important, is that this is a chance for founder Dave Hutchison to engage with the learners and leave them with a message about entrepreneurship.

Sexy Socks team partnered up with Franschhoek Resource and Networking Coordinating Organization (Franco), where they had organized ‘Sock Drops’ at five of the schools in the region. (Supplied)

On Friday 25 January, the Sexy Socks team partnered up with Franschhoek Resource and Networking Coordinating Organization (Franco), where they had organized ‘Sock Drops’ at five of the schools in the region, and gave out more than 1100 pairs of school socks.

These included Wemmershhoek Primary, Dalubuhle Primary, Groendal Primary, Wes-Eiend Primary and Franschhoek High.

It was a successful day out with an amazing response from the children.

After Dave had told his story of how Sexy Socks started, and that he had started his first business when he was just 12-years-old, when he asked the learners who wanted to start their own business almost every hand shot up.

“The point of what I’m trying to tell you is that you are never too young to start. Our future starts with you, today. So when you put on your pair of socks in the morning, I want you to ask yourself: What can I do today to make my school a better place?”