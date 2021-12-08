She’ll love it! Fashion and beauty gifts that will make your bestie smile this Christmas

If you’re Christmas shopping for your bestie, who’s just as much of a fashion lover and obsessed with all things beauty related as you are, then all you really need to ask yourself is, “Would I want to for Christmas!” There’s always that one item you know your friend loves but won’t buy it themselves.

You know this because she always talks about it with that “I wish could have that” sigh. Whether it’s not within her budget or something she might feel too self-indulging to justify buying, this is where you can step in. Sometimes there are just little things that will make her smile and her eyes twinkle that she might think too frivolous to buy or always had your eye on but had to opt for something more practical.

Here’s a list of gifts that you and I both know your fashion bestie will love. A baseball cap The baseball cap is this season’s hottest headwear. Yes, she could just borrow one from her guy, but why not get her one of her own. Something bright to make her outfit pop.

Shop: Hot pink NY Peak Cap Hot pink NY Peak Cap - StyleMode Make-up brushes A woman can never have too many make-up brushes. While we all have the basics, treat your bestie to that one, or a few, brushes you know she wouldn’t ordinarily get for herself.

Shop: BeautyFX 10 Piece Champagne Makeup Brush Set BeautyFX 10 Piece Champagne Makeup Brush Set - Loot Sunnies The perfect pair of sunglasses can instantly transform a look from classic to trendy or casual to sassy. A pair of cat-eye shaped sunglasses is a must-have, but not everyone is brave enough to get them.

Shop: Red Badgirl Havana Ladies Sunglasses Badgirl Havana Ladies Sunglasses - Loot Earrings Who doesn’t love a gorgeous pair of statement earrings? Give here earring collection an upgrade and a leap away from the usual hoops and studs.

Shop: Gold Fan Shaped Earrings Fan Shaped Earrings (Gold) - StyleMode Perfume Perfume is the one thing a woman can never be without. No matter how many bottles of perfume you might have, receiving a new scent from a friend will always be a treat. Because she’s your BFF, you’ll know what kind of scent she loves but one can never go wrong with a classic.