LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Sho Madjozi in her new Nike apparel. Picture: Instagram.
Sho Madjozi in her new Nike apparel. Picture: Instagram.

Sho Madjozi reveals new collection with Nike, but fans aren't feeling it

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published Apr 30, 2020

Share this article:

Sho Madjozi revealed her new collection with Nike and fans aren’t feeling it. 

After working on the Nike Air Rebels campaign #KissMyAirs, South African rapper and poet, Sho Madjozi, real name Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, has now released the Melanin Boyz Club x NIKE x Sho Madjozi collection. 

On Wednesday, the ‘John Cena’ hitmaker took to social media to share pictures of some of her favourite items from the collection, which includes Xibelani-looking skirts (Xibelani are knee-length skirts worn by Tsonga women. They are made of a fabric called salempore).

Madjozi’s fans didn’t like the collection and they weren’t afraid to voice their opinions.

However, there were those who liked the clothes. 

Seeing that most of her fans weren’t quite sure about the collection, Madjozi decided to do a poll which proved that they really don’t like it. 

Let’s take a look at some of the items. 

The Nike Puffer. 
The Nike xibelani. 

The collection is not on sale yet. Visit @Melaninboysclub for more information. 

Pictures: Instagram.

Share this article:

Related Articles