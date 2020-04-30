Sho Madjozi reveals new collection with Nike, but fans aren't feeling it

Sho Madjozi revealed her new collection with Nike and fans aren’t feeling it.

After working on the Nike Air Rebels campaign #KissMyAirs, South African rapper and poet, Sho Madjozi, real name Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, has now released the Melanin Boyz Club x NIKE x Sho Madjozi collection.

On Wednesday, the ‘John Cena’ hitmaker took to social media to share pictures of some of her favourite items from the collection, which includes Xibelani-looking skirts (Xibelani are knee-length skirts worn by Tsonga women. They are made of a fabric called salempore).

A Melanin Boyz Club x NIKE x Sho Madjozi pic.twitter.com/CqGKSn1u7s — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) April 29, 2020

Madjozi’s fans didn’t like the collection and they weren’t afraid to voice their opinions.

Sho Madjozi got to work with Nike and she missed. Like... ugejile so hard. Whose gonna wear those things except yena. — unproblematic queen (@nel_thebaby) April 29, 2020

I love Sho Madjozi, but that Nike collab 💔 — siviwe. (@svabayi) April 29, 2020

However, there were those who liked the clothes.

This is a good different, big ups to Nike and Sho Madjozi but there is absolutely no room in this life for frame 1 https://t.co/7MiNm8bYN7 — Splinter (@ItsSimzz) April 29, 2020

Strangely I like this one😁 But I do agree that Sho Madjozi and Nike could have done better pic.twitter.com/lDNqgwp6ka — YouTube: Miss Zanele (@MissZanele1) April 29, 2020





Seeing that most of her fans weren’t quite sure about the collection, Madjozi decided to do a poll which proved that they really don’t like it.