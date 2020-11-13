Sho Madjozi steps into fashion world by launching her own stylish masks

“We are so excited to be collaborating with South African musician, Sho Madjozi, and fine artist, Olivié Keck, on these two prints for fabric face masks. You can shop both print options below in two sizes.”

She is not just a cool rapper, she is also a big inspiration to many young girls who are influenced by her style. While parents love her, they are worried that their children will soon be demanding the colourful masks.

“First the hairstyle, now the masks. You and these kids are going to be the death of us. NB. Your style is beautiful, and I love seeing my little girl trying to mimic you,” tweeted @Pascothejane.

In other news, Sho Madjozi is also featured on track 15 of Davido’s album, A Better Time.

The 17 track- album releases on Friday, November 13.

She also appears on AKA’s latest album, Bhovamania, where she takes over on track number 2, Casino.