Sho Madjozi steps into fashion world by launching her own stylish masks
One of South Africa's biggest artists, Sho Madjozi is now dabbling in the fashion industry by releasing a new range of facemasks.
The John Cena hitmaker took to Twitter to share that she has partnered with FEAT.sock co. to release a collection of colourful and trendy facemasks.
The Sho Madjozi masks are suitable for kids, teens and women.
They have stylish prints such as the artist’s animation and some cool illustrations done by Olivie Keck.
TAG A SHO MADJOZI FAN QUICKLY and tell them Sho Madjozi Masks are now available on @featsockco (link in bio). A beautiful Collab between artist @oliviekeck and @featsockco 😍😍😍 2 designs in sizes for kids, teens and women. R150 per mask. First 100 buyers gets a free Sho Madjozi bag 💖💖💖💖 pics: @artvillain_ and @featsockco
In a statement issued by FEAT. sock co., the brand revealed they are to be collaborating with the award-winning singer.
“We are so excited to be collaborating with South African musician, Sho Madjozi, and fine artist, Olivié Keck, on these two prints for fabric face masks. You can shop both print options below in two sizes.”
She is not just a cool rapper, she is also a big inspiration to many young girls who are influenced by her style. While parents love her, they are worried that their children will soon be demanding the colourful masks.
“First the hairstyle, now the masks. You and these kids are going to be the death of us. NB. Your style is beautiful, and I love seeing my little girl trying to mimic you,” tweeted @Pascothejane.
In other news, Sho Madjozi is also featured on track 15 of Davido’s album, A Better Time.
The 17 track- album releases on Friday, November 13.
She also appears on AKA’s latest album, Bhovamania, where she takes over on track number 2, Casino.