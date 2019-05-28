Winter can either bring dust to your kicks or make them damp, depending on your location. Picture: Supplied.

We have finally reached winter, known as the “drip season” to fashion rebels who stunt with their sneaker game. This season is not all glorious as it is appraised, it can either bring dust to your kicks or make them damp, depending on your location.



But worry not because founder of Sneaker LAB – one of the world’s first environmentally-friendly sneaker care product – Jo Farah, gives five ways to keep your kicks in tip-top shape regardless of the inclement weather.





Opt for high tops





Winter’s a great time to add to your collection of shoes. Choose styles that will add to your winter and summer wardrobe: Look for high tops that will keep your feet warm on the coldest day. Avoid canvas and suede, and rather opt for winter warmers with leather and lining.





Up your shade game





Change up your sneaker game by bringing your darker kicks into the rotation. We all know white sneakers will get smudged in any weather, but that pair of black sneakers will have your back this winter.





Protection is key





Winter rains? No problem. All your sneakers need is a good layer of protector to ensure they don’t get beat in even the worst weather. And if you forgot to protect them before you stepped in that dirty puddle, there’s Sneaker LAB’s range to help you get them clean. However, you’ll want to leave your suede kicks at home if you’re living in a wetter climate – water will destroy this fabric.





Out with the odors





Damp can make any sneaker start to smell. Head off the heavy fumes by storing your sneaker with newspaper inside and use an odor protector to keep them fresh. Harsh chemicals like bleach and soap break down the fabric’s tensile strength, so opt for a chemical-free cleaning solution.





Don’t sweat the little stuff





Sneakers are meant to be worn, so don’t stress over a small scratch or crease here and there. A bit of wear will give them character. And there’s always Sneaker LAB’s range of leather care products to nourish your kicks and “bring your sneakers back to life”.



