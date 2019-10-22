Part of summer's drip is crisp white sneakers because you can wear them with anything, and everything.

Gone are days when wearing dirty white sneakers looked cool. Nowadays, you got to keep them clean and fresh, all the time. Sneaker LAB, a premium shoe care brand has compiled five ways to keep your white sneakers looking fresh.





Protect from Day 1





Preventing smudges from the start will ensure your white kicks stay at their best. As soon as you take them out of the box, spray on a protector product to prevent them from getting sullied. This will prevent the build-up of dirt that turns those white kicks grey or yellow.





Say goodbye to existing dirt





If your sneakers are already smudged, you’ll want to have them looking their best before Summer. Start by brushing off any loose dust and dirt with a specially designed soft premium brush and follow this up with a cleaning solution that won’t damage the fabric. This means steering clear of bleaching products, which can weaken the fibres of in your sneakers’ fabric and potentially turn them yellow.

No washing machine





You might be tempted to take a shortcut and toss your dirty sneakers in the washing machine; this is a definite no-no in sneaker cleaning. Some sneaker materials will warp in the water or lose their cushioning. Washing machines will only lead to permanent damage.





Show your laces some love





Laces are the first part of your sneakers to start looking grimy, due to all the handling. But they’re also the easiest part to clean. Skipping the machine goes for your laces as well.

Keep it cool





How you treat your sneakers when they’re off your feet is as important as when you’re wearing them. Direct sunlight can leave your sneakers faded and discoloured, so ensure you store them in a cool and dry place.





Wear socks





Never wear sneakers without any socks. Also, make sure the socks you're wearing are clean, always.