The new ConverseXShrimps sneaker. Picture: Supplied.

Known for creating unique, well-crafted pieces characterized by spirited patterns and textures, London-based fashion label Shrimps continues the exploration of colour and graphics with a relaxed yet elegant collection with Converse.



Hannah Weiland, Shrimps’ creative director blends the classic, versatile aesthetics of the Converse brand with the feminine, luxe sophistication of Shrimps to create a collection that expands on notions of modern and feminine street style.





Blending the luxe sophistication of Shrimps with versatile aesthetics of Converse. Picture: Supplied.





The collection is centred around the Chuck 70 and One Star silhouettes. Shrimps’ signature faces and romantic rose prints are present throughout the collection.





The One Star features a powder pink upper with a matching pink rubber outsole, defined by screen printed Barbados-cherry coloured graphics with a hint of Hannah’s signature powder pink faux fur on the heel stay.





The One Star. Picture: Supplied.





The Chuck 70 Hi materialises on a vintage white canvas with layers of screen-printed black graphic prints on the black rubber midsole and finished with a black faux fur heel stay.





The Chuck 70 Hi. Picture: Supplied.





The collection is available at Sandton City and Mall Of Africa Converse stores.