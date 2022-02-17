Shudufhadzo Musida steals the show at JPO Valentine’s Gala Concert

Former Miss South Africa (2020) Shudufhadzo Musiḓa continues to shine even after her reign. For her last public appearance before competing in the Miss World pageant in Puerto Rico in March this year, Musiḓa made sure to leave her mark.

The published author wowed as the host of the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) Valentine’s Gala Concert. She dazzled in a green dress by Zamaswazi, the same designer that designed one of the dressed for Lalela Mswane’s homecoming. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida) “It was great and honour working with this beautiful soul @shudufhadzomusida. Thank you so much for making our art alive, “commented Zamaswazi Nkosi, the founder of the brand.

She also changed in a brown high-slit dress by Willet Designs Couture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida) Bongani Tembe, JPO Chief Executive and Artistic Director, says they chose to work with Shudu because he had been so impressed with her Miss South Africa advocacy campaign. “She has worked hard to bring awareness to issues of mental health, and her empowerment of women and children is admirable,” says Tembe.