Silver or gold? Which colour is best for you
Silver or gold? What do you prefer?
While there are people who have strong feelings about which precious metal they prefer, there are others who can’t decide which is best for them.
Even though gold is far more valuable than silver, and can appear to be more expensive even when it’s fake, it certainly doesn’t mean it’s best for everyone.
If you don’t know which metal colour would suit you best, your skin’s undertone will in fact be your guide.
What’s skin undertone?
Your skin’s undertone is the tint beneath your skin. You can either have a warm or cold undertone. However, your undertone can also be neutral.
The rule of thumb is: Gold is best suited to warm tones while silver works better on cold tones.
To find out whether you have a cool or warm undertone, there are a couple of things you can do:
Check your veins. Have a close look at the veins on your wrist. If these look blue or purple, then you have a cool undertone. If they are more on the green side, then you have a warm undertone.
Check the natural colour of your eyes and the natural colour of your hair.
Often, those with icy blond or light brown hair have a cool skin undertone, whereas dark brown, black, and caramel blond hair is usually associated with a warm undertone. .
Silver is best for those with blue and green eyes while gold is better suited for people with brown eyes.
Check how white holds up to your skin. If you look washed out in white, then you have a cool undertone. On the other hand, if your skin looks tanned and healthy against the stark white, then you have a warm tone.
How does your skin tan? People who tan easily have warm undertones, someone who turns pink or burns under the sun has a cool undertone. People with cool undertones often have less pigment in their skin and are more prone to blushing. If your cheeks are rosy red, then you don’t have a warm skin undertone.