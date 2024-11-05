Sindiso Khumalo curates 'In Full Bloom' pop-up at Merchants on Long

South African fashion designer Sindiso Khumalo is closing the year on a high note as she brings together designers under one roof at Merchants on Long, South Africa’s renowned concept store for African design. The Cape Town store comes alive with “In Full Bloom”, an exclusive and collaborative pop-up by Khumalo, who invites fashionistas into a world where bold prints, matriarchal heritage, and sustainable craftsmanship meet.

This vibrant installation is more than just a collection, it's a continuation of Merchants’ legacy as a cultural hub, showcasing the best of African fashion and design, handpicked by fashion buyer, Sumendra Chetty. Fashion buyer Sumendra Chetty who handpicked the collections for the ‘In Full Bloom’ curation. Picture“ Supplied. From Gugu by Gugu’s playful garments to Namana’s handcrafted raffia bags from Madagascar, every piece tells a story. Highlights include Romaria’s limited-edition kimonos and a collaboration between Luminous Ware and Khoe Wool, which brings hand-dyed knitwear to life, fresh from the Karoo Winter Wool Festival.

“Merchants has always been about more than just commerce; it’s a space where stories are told through craft. “This season, to celebrate the arrival of spring, we’re embracing a breath of fresh air with pieces that feel both renewed and meaningful, combining beauty with purpose,” said Chetty. Inspired by extraordinary women like Harriet Tubman and Charlotte Maxeke and portraiture of ordinary black women from the 1800s, Khumalo’s latest chapter reflects her ongoing journey of self-reinvention in an ever-changing industry as she celebrates 10 years of her eponymous brand.