Sindiso Khumalo features in new Vault by Vans campaign

We’ve seen Vans collaborate with many creatives from across the globe, but the Sindiso Khumalo one is our favourite. South Africa’s very own designer Khumalo partnered with international sports and apparel brand Vans for its March collection.

The Cape Town-based sustainable brand was selected by Sarah Andelman, as one of the four artists to celebrate International Woman’s Day. “This March, Vault by Vans reunites with Sarah Andelman to present a limited collection featuring designs by Julia Chiang, Fumiko Imano, Khumalo, and Soko.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindiso Khumalo | Designer (@sindisokhumalo) “Each artist was hand-picked by Sarah and curated a collection of limited footwear and apparel that will be available for adults and children,” reads a statement from Vans. The collection, which dropped on March 4, is showcasing at 40 Rue de Richelieu, Paris.

Khumalo won the LVMH 2020 Prize in 2020 with other designers namely: Peter Do, Priya Ahluwalia, Casablanca’s Charaf Tajer, Nicholas Daley, Tomo Koizumi, Supriya Lele and Chopova Lowena. As a result, she presented her Spring/Summer 21 collection at Milan Fashion Week, where the likes of Max Mara, Emporio Armani and Prada also showcased their collections. “Our SS21 collection is based on our muse, Harriet Tubman and speaks to her childhood, named after her childhood name ‘Minty’. The collection features beautiful hand illustrations of the plants Harriet would have encountered as a child, namely the cotton plant and the Philadelphia Fleabane. Beautifully illustrated by Cape Town artist Shakil Solanki,” she said about the collection.