Sindiso Khumalo set to showcase at Milan Fashion Week

South African designer Sindiso Khumalo is set to showcase her Spring/Summer 21 collection at Milan Fashion Week on Heritage Day, September 24.

She is one of the eight winners of the LVMH 2020 Prize. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, changes were made to the usual practice of allocating a grand prize.

The 2020 finalists could not present their collections to the panel of judges in June.

As such, the prize money was distributed equally among all eight 2020 finalists: Peter Do, Priya Ahluwalia, Casablanca's Charaf Tajer, Nicholas Daley, Sindiso Khumalo, Tomo Koizumi, Supriya Lele and Chopova Lowena, to cushion the economic threat posed on young talent and their businesses.

Khumalo was also awarded an opportunity to present her collections at Milan Fashion Week.