Sindiso Khumalo designs. Picture: Supplied.

Cape Town based designer, Sindiso Khumalo, who founded her eponymous brand in 2014 with a strong focus on creating vibrant, culturally infused fashion pieces with sustainable textiles at the heart will be showcasing at this year’s Vodacom Durban July taking place at Greyville Racecourse on July 6.



Describing herself as a vintage, nostalgic kind of girl, Khumalo, who will be paying homage to her hometown, Durban and will exhibit five pieces which will be screen printed, reds, blues, and some other beautiful colors.





Khumalo will be showcasing alongside Maxhosa and Rich Factory- some of Africa’s acclaimed designers.





Maxhosa, Sindiso Khumalo, and Rich Factory designs. Picture: Supplied.





How will you be interpreting the "Stars of Africa" theme?





For me, the key thing is I believe looking forward is all about looking backward. It is about creating these beautiful garments that have a little bit of a nod to the past but definitely are very much modern. Some of the prints are inspired by African folktales and other prints are inspired by women. So women are the stars of Africa. There is a little bit of the futurist female in my work and women empowerment.





What are some of the colours and fabrics used for your collection?





I used a lot of red, a bit of red denim as well. There is a lot of screen printing and there are lots of signature Sindiso Khumalo prints.





Twinning in Sindiso Khumalo. Picture: Supplied.





What are your top 5 style tips for the Durban July?





Be individual

Don't be scared of fashion, have fun and play with it

Be creative

Create a mood board with your inspiration. Look at a magazine, Pinterest, and even on the streets

Have fun its fashion. Don't take it too seriously

What's next for your brand?





Its been a very busy six months, following the Vodacom Durban July we are opening an online store. In the same month, we have book publishers that we are working with for my prints to be on books. I am always super excited to be doing more collaborations but the most important thing is building a strong sustainable business which is what this is all about for me.



