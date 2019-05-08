The glamorous former Friends star has bared nearly all for a magazine interview in which she says she is not giving up on romance.

AS she poses topless in black leather hotpants and heels, it’s hard to believe Jennifer Aniston turned 50 earlier this year.

The glamorous former Friends star has bared nearly all for a magazine interview in which she says she is not giving up on romance – despite splitting from her second husband last year.

The actress, who is also pictured reclining in an armchair surrounded by water in a £390 Hermes swimsuit, divorced actor Justin Theroux last February after two years of marriage. But while she told US Harper’s Bazaar she has no time to date, she says she will welcome the chance to fall in love again if it arises.

‘Am I on [dating website] OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest… dating has not been one of my first priorities,’ she said. ‘I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know? When it comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed. I’m not like, “No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again”.’

The star, who was married to Brad Pitt for five years, added: ‘I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of “No more, that’s it, I’m closed”. I think we have many soulmates. I don’t think there’s one and one only. I think we have soul clusters.’

Miss Aniston, who stars in forthcoming Netflix film Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler, added that she had no issue taking her clothes off for the cover shoot.

She said: ‘It felt completely normal. I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them – no matter what age you are – is important. There shouldn’t be any kind of shame or discomfort around it.’

© Daily Mail