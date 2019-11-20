The 30-year-old artistic director, textile print and graphic designer for David Tlale Couture and the creator and founder of content driven platform “Kimon Sam” alongside his life partner and photographer Katlego Idah Mamabolo, recently registered a new creative agency, Application Form Trait-Marked.

The Joburg artist, who views himself as the creative synthesizer who weaves ideas, design, fashion, aesthetics and street culture into a single vision, is changing the face of SA fashion.

Seboni Abner Makgamatha, better known as “Sir Abner”, is crafting a bold future in the South African fashion industry.

Sir Abner's agency aims to promote “applied art” traits and introduce new concepts. Throughout his career, the Joburger has been doing the most in terms of collaborations. He is currently working on a project with Pongrácz, designing the Bold Print of the Year to be unveiled early 2020.

“My entire career to date is paved by collaboration. Whether it’s joining forces with other creatives or my many diverse positions in the industry, I keep on pushing the boundaries at each turn.





"The Bold Print of the Year campaign is incredibly exciting – I’ll be designing three prints which I think represent our South African creative, fashion and consumer spirit as well as Pongrácz’s Be Bold philosophy,” said Sir Abner.





The Bold Prints that he'll be showcasing are: Djembe, Populist and a Nostalgia. Djembe is a print where he juxtaposition of African culture meets modern design in typography. It is inspired by showcasing the craftmanship that goes into making Pongrácz, this design captures the journey of creating, rather than the end product.





The Populist on the other hand is inspired by the man D esiderius Pongrácz who smuggled vines into South Africa whilst fleeing uprisings in Hungary. Its design evokes the influence of a movement of artistic, renaissance men who had an interest in craft, literature, music and changing the status quo.



