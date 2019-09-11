It can be hard to choose a jeans shape. Picture: Instagram

Can’t decide whether to wear skinny or flared jeans?

Well, your prayers may just have been answered with the invention of asymmetric jeans which have one leg of each.

The denims have already found a celebrity fan in Celine Dion, who wore them with a pink feather strapless top in Paris recently.

Celine Dion wearing her half and half pants. Picture: Instagram

However, other fashion followers are less keen, slamming the jeans as an "abomination".

The mid-wash denims are the brainchild of Ukrainian brand Ksenia Schnaider, run by a husband and wife designer duo.

Dion, 51, was clearly sold when she proudly stepped out in a pair at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in June. She teamed the jeans with pink, the "pinroll" leg allowing her to flash one fluffy sandal stiletto.

But shoppers on social media blasted the new trend, with Twitter users branding them "an abomination" and "a crime".

Others wrote: "No. Just no" and: "This must be a joke... I hope?!"

Let's face it, there are looks that the Celine, the queen of style, can pull off.

Daily Mail