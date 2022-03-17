Skinny Sbu Socks part of the Grammys goodie bag

Sibusiso Ngwenya, the founder of Skinny Sbu Socks, is back on his feet. The entrepreneur made headlines in 2018 when his business went bankrupt, and he needed R5 million to save it from going toes up.

Story continues below Advertisment

He went public about his then struggles and opened up about how he had to sell his belongings to save the business. “Honestly, I feel like giving up now - I've used all I have, sold my car to save the business, use my personal cash I make from speaking & endorsements to grow this sock business. “Things are not as fancy. I'm tired, I'm drained, I'm just here,” he said at the time.

Fast forward to 2022, things are looking bright as his brand goes international. Earlier this year, Ngwenya took to social media to announce his partnership with Music’s Biggest Night, the 64th Grammy Awards and Distinctive Assets as part of this year’s official gift bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by skinny sbu store (@skinnysbustore)

Story continues below Advertisment

The Grammy presenters and performers will be given a gift bag with a pair of Skinny Sbu Socks. To capitalise on the international fame, Ngwenya will be embarking on a US Media Tour. But first, he will be hosting friends of the brand in partnership with Standard Bank, DIAGEO, SEDA and the NYDA to celebrate his wins.

Story continues below Advertisment

“From day 1 of Skinny Sbu Socks in April 2013, the dream has always been to take over the globe, and 2022 is the year to unlock great possibilities. “Before I get launched to the astrosphere, I will be giving thanks to individuals who’ve supported my business journey over the past 9 years, by hosting a night to remember in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg. “I will be breaking bread with my mentors, friends, family and select skinny sbu socks customers,” says Ngwenya.

Story continues below Advertisment