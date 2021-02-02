Slip out of those sweatpants and into something sexy this Valentine’s Day

If you asked three different guys what style of lingerie makes their pulses race, you’ll be sure to get three different responses. While some guys love lots of lace and pretty frills, others prefer anything in racy red. Due to lockdown, many couples will most likely be spending this Valentine’s Day indoors. Snuggles on the couch watching those romantic movies that the guys would otherwise avoid or spend quality time between the sheets. No matter what your indoor activity might be, nothing stops a girl from slipping out of those baggy sweatpants and into something sexy. Even if it’s just to cook a humble romantic dinner for two.

No matter what his lingerie preference might be, it’s the lady who needs to feel her hottest self when she struts around in her sexy undies.

One look at Rihanna’s SavagexFenty Valentine’s collection and we see that sexy lingerie come is all styles, shapes and sizes.

Whether you’re a petite dominatrix or a voluptuous angel, there’s a look for every woman.

Let’s look at the categories those hungry guys like so much and the looks us ladies are loving right now.

Sizzling red

Red might be the colour of love but it’s just as much the colour of sizzling hot fire and all things spicy.

Red Lace Padded Underwire Bodysuit, Woolworths, R 499.00

Angelic white

Naughty with a hint of innocent, lacy whites are a firm favourite.

White Lace Push Up Bodysuit, La Senza, R1720,50

Powerful black

If you’re feeling in the mood for a bit of power play, black satin will bring out the dominatrix in you.

Lace Balconette Bra, Mr Price, R119.99

Pretty in pink

This one is for the girly-girl who likes to keep things light and playful in the bedroom.