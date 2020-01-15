Sneaker brand 'Bathu' opens its new offices and warehouse in Centurion. Picture: Instagram

Local sneaker brand, Bathu opened a new warehouse in Centurion, Pretoria where they manufacture South Africa's most loved mesh sneakers, the Bathu. "With this move, the brand gets to benchmark itself with the best of best across the world as a proudly African sneaker brand and for this to be ensured, the move to Centurion allows the brand to corporatize itself as a business and increase its capacity to deliver more sneakers to feed the demand of the public.

"This is all done as a process of improving the brand to rival all the biggest brands in the world," said Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi.

The move to Centurion means that 100 jobs that will be created for the locals.

The new Bathu warehouse. Picture: Supplied.

"For the year 2020, Bathu will see an increase in the number of retail stores across the country and an increase its brand footprint into the SADC region in countries like Botswana," added Baloyi.

Bathu will begin operating from the new offices and warehouse in Centurion at the beginning of the new financial year, the 1st of March 2020. This is where the proud sneaker brand will be based whilst taking up space within the many communities across the country through its retail stores.