Sneaker Factory launches APX to redefine affordable street style in South Africa

In an attempt to build a sustainable local economy, the Foschini Group has launched a new fashion label, APX, under its Sneaker Factory division. With the new label, the giant retailer explores the latest street style trends through versatile pieces and everyday basics.

“And in an era where value and sustainability matter more than ever, APX aims to redefine the clothing experience for South African shoppers. “As part of TFG's Sports division at Sneaker Factory, APX was born out of the desire to provide high-quality, value-driven products that complement the footwear brands already available in their stores. “With a mission that is to create versatile and effortless clothing staples that seamlessly integrate into our customers' lives, making them perfect for any occasion,” read a statement from the brand.

Looking cool in the new APX collection. Picture: Supplied. The APX debut collection includes colourful hoodies, graphic T-shirts, and accessories designed with the modern trendsetting consumer in mind. Lulama Mnisi of Sneaker Factory said they are proud of this new addition to the brand because all the pieces from the collection are produced in South Africa. "We recognised an opportunity for a value-focused offering that could stand proudly alongside our existing branded merchandise.