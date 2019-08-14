House of Vans is set to paint Joburg red. Picture: Instagram



Sneaker heads stand up, House of Vans is coming to Joburg from August 22 - 25, 2019, at 1 Fox Street, Ferreirasdorp. Vans will turn an old building into a cultural hub celebrating art, music, action sports and street culture bringing the Vans “Off The Wall” spirit to life.

With an array of programming free to the public, this unique pop-up experience is set to be South Africa’s biggest House of Vans experience to date.





“Johannesburg is known for its cultural diversity and has strong roots in art, music and skateboarding,” says Warren Talbot, Vans Marketing Manager, South Africa.

The House of Vans Johannesburg pop-up will start on Thursday, August 22 with a line-up of talented acts such as Gemini Major, Ray Barbee (US), PATRICKxxLEE and Gina Jeanz.

Throughout the weekend, House of Vans will showcase several local musical talents from across the country including Desmond and The Tutus, Bye Beneco, Marena Leraba, Riky Rick, DJ Speedsta, Stilo Magolide, Batuk and DBN Gogo.





There will also be an indoor skatepark that will be run by Baseline and Skate Society Soweto, alongside UK-based company Yardsale. Among other activities, this event will include Community Market hosting the likes of DEAD Clothing, Baseline, Khaya Records, Sk8 Shades, Sealand and Roastin Records, where they will showcase and retail their artistic ingenuity.





Attendees can also expect tattooing from Palm Black and a barbershop pop-up from Legends Barbers.





The event is free and open to the public. R egister for tickets at houseofvansjohannesburg.com



