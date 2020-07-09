LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Jake Paul eats cereal out of his 'Air Diors'. Picture: Instagram
Jake Paul eats cereal out of his 'Air Diors'. Picture: Instagram

Sneakerheads fuming as Jake Paul eats cereal out of R340K Air Diors

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 31m ago

Share this article:

If you're a serious sneaker freak then you might want to look away now...

Sneakerheads have been eagerly awaiting the drop of 2020's most hyped sneaker, the Dior x Nike Air Jordans.

A collaboration between high-end designer brand Christian Dior and Nike created a limited edition luxury design of the iconic Air Jordan. 

These sneakers are to retail at R340k a pair.

So when controversial influencer and YouTuber Jake Paul posted a video of himself eating cereal out of his Dior x Nike Air Jordans, sneakerheads were left fuming.

Many influencers are often given clothing items before they hit the stores in order to create hype around them. 

Whether Paul was given these rather expensive sneakers or he managed to get his hands on them in some other way, we doubt this is the image the brand wants portrayed of the luxury item.

His followers were not happy with the manner in which he treated the limited edition sneaker of which only 8 500 will be produced.


A rather expensive attention-seeking stunt we would say. Well, at least it got people talking about it.

Share this article:

Related Articles