Sneakerheads fuming as Jake Paul eats cereal out of R340K Air Diors

If you're a serious sneaker freak then you might want to look away now... Sneakerheads have been eagerly awaiting the drop of 2020's most hyped sneaker, the Dior x Nike Air Jordans. A collaboration between high-end designer brand Christian Dior and Nike created a limited edition luxury design of the iconic Air Jordan.

These sneakers are to retail at R340k a pair.

So when controversial influencer and YouTuber Jake Paul posted a video of himself eating cereal out of his Dior x Nike Air Jordans, sneakerheads were left fuming.

Many influencers are often given clothing items before they hit the stores in order to create hype around them.

Whether Paul was given these rather expensive sneakers or he managed to get his hands on them in some other way, we doubt this is the image the brand wants portrayed of the luxury item.

His followers were not happy with the manner in which he treated the limited edition sneaker of which only 8 500 will be produced.

i hate rich ppl being extra and wasteful just to flex how much money they have lmao it’s just obnoxious — DEFUND THE POLICE (@writerinthevoid) July 9, 2020



jake paul i hate you pic.twitter.com/I5bvPFvHN8 — emma kitchen (@_emmakitchen) July 9, 2020





This is who they give FREE kicks to....while the rest of us have to go to volunteer for the 77th Hunger Games. — jazz. (@JayAyeWhy5) July 8, 2020

A rather expensive attention-seeking stunt we would say. Well, at least it got people talking about it.