Sneakers trends to look out for this season

Long gone are the days when sneakers were simply gym wear.
Sneakers have become a part of most people’s wardrobe and a footwear staple to complete just about any look.
No matter what your style is, there’s a sneaker for you.
With new styles and designs constantly being released, it can be hard to keep up with the latest trends in sneakers.
Here are some of the sneaker trends you should look out for to update your collection.
Retro styles
Retro-inspired sneakers have made a big comeback, with brands reissuing classic styles from the ’80s and ’90s.
Look for sneakers with vintage colourways, chunky silhouettes, and retro logos for a nostalgic touch.
Bold colours
While black or white sneakers are always a safe bet, don’t be afraid to inject some colour into your sneaker collection.
Bright sneakers are a great way to add a pop of colour during dull grey winter days.
With so many colour choices you can allow your personality to shine through.
If bright colours are not for you, pastels like ballet pink or baby blue are a good alternative.
Chunky sneakers
Chunky sneakers have been a popular trend for the past few years, and are showing no signs of going away.
These sneakers feature thick, oversized soles and bold, eye-catching designs that add a streetwear edge to any outfit.
Because the design is already bold, stick to muted tones like whites and greys.
Sustainable sneakers
As eco-conscious consumers look for more sustainable fashion options, many sneaker brands have started incorporating eco-friendly materials to stay on-trend in 2024 and elevate any outfit.
