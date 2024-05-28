Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitionsShopping
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Sneakers trends to look out for this season

Look out for bold colour sneakers. Picture: Instagram

Look out for bold colour sneakers. Picture: Instagram

Published 40m ago

Share

Long gone are the days when sneakers were simply gym wear.

Sneakers have become a part of most people’s wardrobe and a footwear staple to complete just about any look.

No matter what your style is, there’s a sneaker for you.

With new styles and designs constantly being released, it can be hard to keep up with the latest trends in sneakers.

Here are some of the sneaker trends you should look out for to update your collection.

Retro styles

Retro-inspired sneakers have made a big comeback, with brands reissuing classic styles from the ’80s and ’90s.

Look for sneakers with vintage colourways, chunky silhouettes, and retro logos for a nostalgic touch.

Bold colours

While black or white sneakers are always a safe bet, don’t be afraid to inject some colour into your sneaker collection.

Bright sneakers are a great way to add a pop of colour during dull grey winter days.

With so many colour choices you can allow your personality to shine through.

If bright colours are not for you, pastels like ballet pink or baby blue are a good alternative.

Chunky sneakers

Chunky sneakers have been a popular trend for the past few years, and are showing no signs of going away.

These sneakers feature thick, oversized soles and bold, eye-catching designs that add a streetwear edge to any outfit.

Because the design is already bold, stick to muted tones like whites and greys.

Sustainable sneakers

As eco-conscious consumers look for more sustainable fashion options, many sneaker brands have started incorporating eco-friendly materials to stay on-trend in 2024 and elevate any outfit.

IOL Lifestyle

Related Topics:

fashion tipsfashion accessoriesstyle basicsstreet stylestreetwear