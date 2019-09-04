Snob Milano - Eyeglasses and sunglasses in one frame.

Summer is on the way and I couldn’t be happier. I’m definitely a Spring/Summer person. I love the freedom of lightweight summer clothes and most of all I love being able to glam up any look by simply adding a pair of gorgeous sunglasses.



That’s why I love the concept of SNOB Milano: simple and elegant reading glasses with magnetic darker lenses that clip right over the frame - instantly turning them into glamorous sunnies.





And in true Italian craftmanship - the lenses are made by Zeiss, providing 100% maximum UV protection with filters from categories 0-4, which cover all filter categories: ranging from 0-97% light absorption



The collection is 100% made in Varese Italy, with every step of production being checked to ensure that the best quality product is produced.

The special curve of the glass, together with the advanced eyewear design, gives special reflection and effects while the nylon frame is light and shock resistance.



In just three years, the SNOB Milano brand has secured its place in the highly competitive international sunglasses market and sells over 100 000 pair of sunnies a year. The success of the brand is a combination of superb Italian design and manufacturing, technology and the creative fashion culture based in Milan.



SNOB Milano fact file:

