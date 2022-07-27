So, about those low-rise pants? Julia Fox finally breaks her silence on viral outfit

Julia Fox had to “shave around” her extremely low-rise pants. The “Uncut Gems” star – who had a fling with Kanye West earlier this year – has spoken out after making the headlines in a pair of revealing Liz Keane upcycled leather pants, which retail at £2 410 (about R50K), and show the top of the mons pubis.

In an Instagram Story, she said: “There was one hook and I had to put them on and shave around it.” The 32-year-old actress - who is known for courting attention with her head-turning outfit choices and sharing DIY tutorials of her own creations – insists she does not wear barely-there clothes with “the ultimate goal of pleasing men”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐀 𝐅𝐎𝐗 (@juliafox) She later added: “There’s more to life than chasing an impossible beauty standard projected on to me by insecure celebrities for the ultimate goal of pleasing men.” Fox previously wore a bag made from human hair to the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

She teamed it with a leather claw dress that was grasped around her neck. Defending her style, she told a reporter on the red carpet: “I’m having fun and that’s all that matters. “I’m young, I was coming out of the pandemic, coming out of being a single mom, and I just want to have some fun, and, like, rejoin society, and pop out, have a moment. Have a few moments!”

Fox is also known for her messy eyeliner look, which went viral and even became a filter on TikTok. Meanwhile, the actress previously claimed she dropped 15lb (about 7kg) during her romance with the “Jesus Walks” rapper. Her life with West was so hectic that she shed a considerable amount of weight in a short time.

She said: “I tried my best to make it work. “I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?” She added: “It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15lb in that month.”

Fox insisted she didn't pay any attention to the criticism the pair faced online. She commented: “It's not real. “It's only happening on the internet. I'm not actively engaging with it. I don't feel it. I'm still 1 000% me. Nothing's changed, except, I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous.”

Fox said she felt like West cast her in the role of his girlfriend but didn't consider them to be “exclusive”.