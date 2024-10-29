Social media outcry: Somizi Mhlongo's Ndebele attire sparks debate

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo was called out on social media for culturally appropriating the Ndebele traditional attire. The “Masked Singer” detective posted a picture posing with internationally renowned artist Esther Mahlangu, wearing the Ndebele blanket and accessories.

“2024 can end. I’m good. Thank you, South Africa, for hearing my wishes. NGIPHELELE [I am full],” Mhlongo wrote. Some were happy that his wish to meet Mahlangu was finally granted. “Congratulations, Somsom! Dreams truly coming alive - I can feel the energy and excitement radiating from you. I’m absolutely speechless and beyond proud of you, my sweetheart.

"What an incredible time to be alive and witness this precious, significant moment. I hope you captured every bit of it. Sending so much love your way, Somsom. "A heartfelt thank you to Mama Esther Mahlangu for sharing such a special time with you. Much love and endless congratulations," said Petunia Matolong. Some called him out for wearing the traditional blanket only reserved for married women. Kgotso Mahlangu, a Ndebele activist, commented: "This is utter nonsense! This specific design of the Ndebele blanket and Idzila [neck ring] is specially made for married women only!" Some defended Mhlongo, saying he probably didn't know and if he was wrong, then the Ndebele people he visited should be blamed for not teaching him about their culture.