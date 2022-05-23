Social media reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress: ‘That veil deserved a better dress’

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot for the third time at a wedding in Portofino, Italy, attended by Kourtney's sisters, her children, her mother (who walked her down the aisle), Barker’s children as well as their friends and extended family. Since the wedding was sponsored by fashion powerhouse Dolce & Gabbana, it was only fitting for the bride to wear the brand.

Story continues below Advertisement

She first wore a short black mini-dress with the Virgin Mary’s image printed on the front. The dress is an archive from the D&G Spring/Summer 1998 collection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash) For the main ceremony, she donned a short Alta Moda white silk lace and satin gown, and like most people, we were not impressed with the dress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) Many people expected her to pull out all the stops and wear a jaw-dropping dress, but she had to downgrade to fit her man’s style.

“I’ll forever be upset that Kourtney Kardashian wasted her wedding look for her man’s aesthetic. I was ready for a huge wedding and beautiful wedding dress, and she gave nothing,” commented @younggrockyy. Another user, @evedwards1442, said: “I hate that Twitter has made me care about Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding … but if anyone wants to talk about how that veil deserved a better dress, you know where I’ll be.” And yes, the dress may have disappointed, but that veil was everything. It had floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens. And was hand-embroidered with a large depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words “family loyalty respect.”

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) The embroidery was inspired by her husband’s tattoo, which symbolises respect and devotion. Barker, on the other hand, wore a double-breasted peak lapel jacket paired with classic trousers with pressed crease and side-band. Their guests were summoned to wear all black. While Kourtney's sisters also wore D&G, it was Khloe who looked the best. She even looked better than the bride.