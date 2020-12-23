Somizi celebrates his 48th birthday: A look at his most fabulous fashion lewks

While people are preparing for Christmas, TV personality and choreographer, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, is celebrating his 48th birthday.

The Idols SA judge took to Instagram to write how sad he felt at celebrating his birthday without his mother, Mary Twala, who passed away on July 4 this year.

Posting a mural of himself and her, he wrote: “It's a bittersweet moment right...I'm turning 48 years old....and it will be the first time I won't be getting that first call from my bubbly mom.....I write this with tears in my eyes.....but I know she has already wished me a happy bday...I'm.so grateful for the life ....for making it this far....for the blessings....for health.....for the success.....”

Somizi also made a heartfelt promise to himself: “And today I want to give myself a very special gift...I want to promise myself to love me more than I've ever loved myself. To make me my priority...to be in spaces where love is served the way I serve it....to surround myself with people who love me the same way I love them and to walk away from anything less than that without anger or hate. To love certain people from a distance and that includes friends and family...to put somizi first and make sure he is happy first before he makes anyone happy. That's my gift to me, and I want to keep it forever. Happy birthday to me. thank you, God. I'm going to live this day as best as I can...doing everything that feels right...sing lalalalala ....”

Not only is he known for his bubbly personality, but he is recognised for his extravagant fashion sense, and these are some of our favourite looks.