Somizi Mhlongo to launch kids’ clothing line

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is cooking up something for the little ones. The Metro FM presenter announced on his Instagram page to his 4.4 million followers that he is soon launching a kids’ clothing line called Sompire Kids.

"It's been over a year working on this…and I have faith that Mamas and Papas are gonna (going to) love this #sompirekids launching very soon. "Clothing range for the happiest kids of Africa. For the smartest, confident, proud, joyful, prettiest and most handsome tall short light-dark all body types amazing children. More details to follow soon," he said. Now, while Somizi didn't provide many details, we are anticipating a bright and colourful collection. He is, after all, a person who loves colour.

We’ve seen it with his hairstyles, shoes, towels, clothes and many other items that he owns. Also, he recently attended a friend’s birthday party where he wore all gold. Judging from the pictures, the theme was “Live in Colour” since everyone wore colourful clothes. In other news, Somizi the cook is back in the kitchen.