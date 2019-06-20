Lucia Ochan, Mrs Africa Globe 2019 at Sona in February. Picture: SA Gov News

Tonight the newly appointed President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of The Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament.



Members of Parliament and guests seize the opportunity to strut their stuff on the red carpet in lavish garb and show off their fashionable outfits.





Many go out of their way to find designer clothes to look the part. Others just wear whatever fits, without considering the occasion.





At the previous Sona in February, Lillian Wolmarans, the wife of ANC MP Matthews Wolmarans, wore a beautiful blue dress with gold embellishments on the bodice but it didn't fit well and we nearly had a nipplegate affair.





Then her dress has flopped.or boobs too heavy 😂 pic.twitter.com/7fbwsNnr1d — Juni - Moon (@juunymoon) February 7, 2019





However, we did have the likes of Lucia Ochan, Mrs Africa Globe 2019 who understands fashion and how to dress for different occasions. She wore a cream-and-emerald beaded dress with a sheer train and a slit in front, completing the look with a cute little clutch bag.





#SONA2019 Mrs Africa Globe 2019 Lucia Ochan has arrived on the SONA red carpet. She says her dress was made by NQ Boutique from Mpumalanga pic.twitter.com/SeesBdV0Ba — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 7, 2019





UCT Vice-Chancellor Kgethi Phakeng looked good in a pink A-line skirt and a print cropped top with matching clutch bag.









Phumzile van Damme of the DA looked vibrant in an all-gold outfit.





The DA's Phumzile van Damme and her sister arrive at the State of the Union Address #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/p7EnxPMIDB — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 7, 2019





ANC MP Omie Singh and his wife Popsi kept cool in their traditional Indian garb and looked the part.



