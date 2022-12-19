Sonia Booth teases with a bikini that resembles cheesecake colours

After a long year of gathering evidence against her alleged cheating husband, Sonia Booth decided to treat herself to a holiday. The former Miss South Africa second runner-up (2001) turned 44 on November 12 and to celebrate, she went on a holiday this past weekend.

She posted a picture of herself at a beach wearing a yellow- and-white swimsuit that resembles the original cheesecake colours. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monyane Msibi Poonyane Pule (@soniabooth) In November, Sonia went on a social media rampage, exposing her footballer husband Matthew’s alleged cheating scandal. Matthew was allegedly cheating on the model with his fitness coach, Bongani Möller, whom he baked a cheesecake for on the eve of their son’s birthday.

It is alleged that he had spent Valentine’s Day with Möller, a married woman, who bought him an expensive cologne. “They spent the night in Polokwane, and the following day he dropped her off at her house. I bet it was bliss because @matthewboothza arrived home with an exquisitely wrapped gift box, one of the perfumes being ‘Guilty’,” wrote Sonia. And three days before her birthday, she wished her husband and his alleged mistress a happy anniversary in advance.

